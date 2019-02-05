Swine flu cases in Delhi nearly double

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Swine flu cases have nearly doubled in one week in the national capital, which has now recorded the second highest number of cases in the country after Rajasthan. The number of cases rose to 1,011 as on February 3, according to figures from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

While at least 13 deaths due to swine flu have been reported at hospitals here this year, the data does not mention any deaths as the Delhi health department has not made public any fatality due to it yet. However, officials said a panel of the department is examining the deaths reported by various hospitals to ascertain if H1N1 infection was the cause of the fatalities.

Rajasthan has reported 2,263 cases and 85 deaths, while data from Gujarat shows 898 cases and 43 deaths.

The city government had earlier said that all government hospitals were equipped for the management of the influenza and “all hospitals have been directed to make local purchase of logistics required to ensure continuous supply of medicine, vaccine, and kits.”

Meanwhile, even as the city is reeling under swine flu cases, it has also recorded its first dengue case in 2019, as per reports by municipal authorities.The season for vector-borne diseases usually starts in July and continues until November. According to the action taken report, domestic breeding checkers found mosquitoes breeding in 276 households in the city, from January 1 to February 1, 2019. It said 408 legal notices had been served for violations and eight prosecutions initiated.

Dengue case reported

The season for vector-borne diseases usually starts in July. But, as per a report by South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which tabulates data for the city, a case of dengue was reported between January 26 and

February 1.