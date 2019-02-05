Home Cities Delhi

Transport minister’s staff involved in rape: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari

According to Tiwari, a person named Naveen, who is out on anticipatory bail, works in the Najafgarh Assembly constituency and has links with the transport minister. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday claimed that a staffer associated with transport minister Kailash Gahlot had allegedly raped a woman and that the ruling AAP is protecting the duo.Calls to Gahlot and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj for their statements went unanswered.

According to Tiwari, a person named Naveen, who is out on anticipatory bail, works in the Najafgarh Assembly constituency and has links with the transport minister.  “This incident has once again exposed the anti-women character of the Aam Aadmi Party. Previously, Gahlot had victimised Varsha Joshi who raised voice against corruption in the department. In such situation, how can one expect security to the women?”  Tiwari said at a Press conference. He also accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of ‘protecting’ the people accused of outraging modesty of women. “(It is) the party in which leaders like Somnath Bharti are on prominent positions and go on to abuse women in live debate. ... Such anti-women party cannot work for the welfare of the people of Delhi,” he claimed.

Demanding response from the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief, Tiwari asked “Where is Swati Maliwal? If the accused is an AAP worker, then why she is silent? If she is so much in favour of Aam Aadmi Party, then she should resign from the Commission and join the party.”

