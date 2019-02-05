UK clears way for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, BJP rejoices  

Home Cities Delhi

During his last hearing, he had also argued that the cases against him were politically motivated.

Published: 05th February 2019

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya (File | AP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could be a major shot in the arm for the ruling BJP government in an election year, British Home secretary Sajid Javid on Sunday signed an order to extradite liquor baron Vijay Mallya to India.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley was quick to tweet on the success, saying, “Modi government clears one more step to get Mallya extradited, while Opposition rallies around the Saradha scamsters.” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the Modi government is delivering on its promise that those who looted public money will be brought to book.

Mallya, 62, who faces charges of money laundering, fraud and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and default of some `9,000 crore loan now has 14 days to contest the decision in a higher court.

“On 3 February the Secretary of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India,” a British Home Office spokesperson said on Monday. “Vijay Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offences.”

The Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London had ordered the extradition of Mallya on December 9, with Judge Sally Arbuthnot saying there was no “false case” against him in India. “We have taken note of the decision of the UK Home Secretary to sign on the order for Mallya’s extradition to India. While we welcome the UK Government’s decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition,” said a senior Indian government source.

Mallya, a flamboyant personality who was once described as “India’s Richard Branson” and the “King of Good Times,” has denied fleeing from India, and insists he made an “unconditional offer” to pay off all his dues in July last year.

During his last hearing, he had also argued that the cases against him were politically motivated. Though sources said that traditionally the British higher courts rarely overruled a lower court decision, they pointed out that if Mallya appeals to the Supreme Court, it could take several months, or even up to a year, before his case is finally closed.

