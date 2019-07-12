DU admissions: 54,000 students admitted after 3 rounds, 4th cut-off list by July 15 

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has admitted 54,146 candidates from all categories till the third round of admissions that came to an end on Thursday, officials said.
Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta said that 1,290 withdrawals were made since the beginning of admissions.
He said the total number of cancellations since Wednesday were 4,670. Till Wednesday, 50989 students had been admitted to various undergraduate courses.
The fourth cut-off will be out by July 15. For the fourth round of admissions for the vacant seats, the admission process will go on till July 17 and the fifth cut-off will be announced on July 20.
As seats for the reserved categories in most colleges and courses are filling up slowly, the university will start a special drive to encourage the admissions to SC, ST and EWS categories most likely after the fourth cut-off is released.
During the Special Drive, the university will consider cases of those, who were left out.
Such drives to fill up vacant seats under reserved categories were conducted in previous years as well but will be happening for the first time for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, which was introduced this year, following government orders.
This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses.
The number of seats for undergraduate courses has been increased to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released.
For the admission of EWS candidates, the university had earlier made it compulsory to submit income and asset certificates with the application forms but later made it easier for the category by allowing them to apply with the acknowledgement receipt.
The vacant seats for SC and ST categories are interchangeable. If the seats are not filled even after the drive, the university will call for fresh registrations.