Home Cities Delhi

A world of characters

Feisal Alkazi on his play Gathered Leaves to be staged for the 17th time today

Published: 01st November 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Scenes from the previous stagings of Gathered Leaves

By Express News Service

Directed Feisal Alkazi needs no introduction. The television and theatre director has been working to promote the art not only as a professional but also as a counsellor, trainer and as an educationist. In fact, his successful play Gathered Leaves will see its 17th outing today. 

“This is not a new production. It opened in April 2018 and has travelled across the country,” states the director, who says the play has stuck a chord with Indians. Gathered Leaves is the story of a family whose members have successfully avoided gathering in the same room for 17 years. But when the patriarch turns 75 and the three generations finally meet each other together, it ensures a dramatic, comic, poignant, and thought-provoking situation. “It has been showcased in small to large theatres, to an arena style audience at the Odd Bird and twice in the intimate setting of people’s living rooms.”

The popularity of Gathered Leaves could be attributed to the fact that it deals with a situation which is close home – a range of characters aged from 16 to 63, to break the generational divide amongst theatre aficionados. It deals with an off-putting retired bureaucrat chauvinistic as they come, a housewife, who looks as if she has been catering to him all her life and even includes a character having autism. A whole world wrapped up on one stage, if it were. The play deals with the patriarch trying to make amends for the kind of person he has been to his children and grandchildren and touches a deep chord. Alkazi admits he hasn’t changed the play at all from the original, except for the names.

The director, who has authored children’s books, has been busy with heritage education in Hyderabad, where he trains teachers across a spectrum of schools – private, public and those for the visually challenged and hearing impaired. This is his passion and he’s done it even Srinagar for seven years where he trained kids and children whose fathers had been shot by terrorists, to help them experience the positivity of Kashmiri culture and heritage. He took 22 trips to the valley from 2004 and has written manuals and training guides for teachers as well.

So how does he pack it all into a day? “I write from 6:30 to 8:30am and then hold a theatre workshop or rehearsal in the morning and one in the evening. I like to do diverse things and they are all interlinked, its like a cross fertilisation. I love my work,” admits Alkazi. His next play in Hindi is one to wait and watch out for. To be staged at the Sriram Centre on the dilemmas of young couple, it’s sure to resonate with a lot of millennials and one to look forward to. On: November 1; 6:30pm At: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India Habitat Centre

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp