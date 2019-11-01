Bag with suspected RDX found at Delhi airport, security tightened

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bag with suspected RDX was found at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Friday, leading to restrictions in passenger movements for a couple of hours, officials said.

The black-coloured bag, first detected around 1 am by a CISF personnel in the arrival area of Terminal-3, has now been kept in a cooling pit. Preliminary inputs suggested that the bag contained RDX. It was checked by an explosive detector and a dog.

However, sources said that the exact nature of the explosive is being ascertained. They added that the explosive has been put under observation for the next 24 hours, only after which something certain about it could be said. "It could be an explosive or an improvised explosive device (IED), but it is not clear at present," the sources said.

The Delhi Police said a call was received around 1 am, following which the bag was found at arrival gate number two of the terminal. "The bag was removed with the help of CISF and shifted to another place. It has not been opened yet. It seems like there are some electric wires inside it. We have increased the security of the airport premises," said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport).

The incident caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the terminal for some time, sources at some airlines said.

Officials said personnel of the CISF and the Delhi Police conducted a complete anti-sabotage check of the Indira Gandhi International Airport after which passenger movement was allowed around 4 am. The roads outside the high-security complex were also blocked. Delhi airport has three terminals and domestic as well as international flights operate from the Terminal-3.