Bespoke parfum and bouteilles

In an elegantly packaged bottle comes sumptuous liquid luxury. Every note bears a whiff of purpose. It could be a reminder, aspiration or even therapy.

Published: 01st November 2019

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

That’s the magic of niche perfumes, a category that has been capitalising the counters with uncommon blends suited for individual preferences. Recently, Koncept Prive, a new perfume multi-brand store entered the market with its plush selection of perfumes but what caught our fancy was the display of niche makes that the store’s founder, Karina Kapoor, walked us through. Here are five bespoke picks for the season. 

Amouage

When Qaboos Bin Said, the Sultan of Oman, ordered Prince Sayyid Hamad bin Hamoud al bu Said to establish a company to preserve the perfume-making traditions of Oman, Amouage was born in 1983. “The company represents itself as a royal brand reflected in its logo reminiscent of the Omani royal seal. That’s also why some of the perfume bottles take the shape of the Omani dagger or the dome of the famous Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque,” says Kapoor. The use of oudh, musk, frankincense and sandalwood makes their appeal specialised. 
Price: `20,300

Jovoy
A quintessential Parisian olfactory arrangement, L’art de la Guerre is the latest offering from Jovoy. What makes it unique is the presence of rhubarb, a multi-faceted plant that isn’t commonly used by large scale perfume manufactures because of its tarty, acidic composition. However, for those who have a taste for cucumbery scents, this perfume is great. The makers have also added bergamot and apple, along with lavender, Everlasting flower, and nutmeg, all eclectic components. Not to mention the rare Violet leaf that lends it a strong aroma. Price: `10,270

Black Muscs by Alexandre J
An architect of multi-cultural fragrances, this musky number explores a range of olfactory notes that embody mystery owing to its dense, woody notes obtained from fossilised tree resin in the form of amber. It also throws in the earthiness of musk. The addition of bergamot and lemon makes the scent transition from deep to light, from strong to smooth making for an unusual olfactory alignment. 
Price: `8,400

Niche vs designer
Niche devotees often argue that boutique perfumes offer the consumer an opportunity to reward oneself with a scent that is both uncommon and individual. Some hold niche synonymous with quality making it personal and rare. The ingredients are scarce and thus production is limited, resulting in an exclusive/ higher price tag. However, designer brands also have an edge.

Roja Parfums
Niche Perfumer Roja Dove uses unexpected ingredients for base notes. Like, Ambergris, a solid mass of grey waxy substance is produced through the digestive process of sperm whales. “All these cost more than gold. The fragrances come with Swarovski encrusted 24K gold-coated caps and are packed in silk-lined boxes. Try out the latest UAE perfume. It has Artemisia, a plant that has a medicinal smell some would say, the baring of a parched desert,” says Kapoor. Price: `41,600

Philly & Phill
Philly & Phill is a German niche brand that now has Tanja Bublitz as the fourth generation perfumer. “Easy for Ecstacy, their top-selling niche fragrance, includes bergamot-pear, lemon among other things, but its the presence of galbanum that makes it atypical with its foresty fragrance,” says Kapoor.  Price: `15,680

