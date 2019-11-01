Home Cities Delhi

BJP campaign likely in Delhi's unauthorised colonies

The AAP and the BJP have been trying to outdo each other to take credit for the development as residents of unauthorised colonies make about 28 per cent of electorate in Delhi.

Published: 01st November 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the BJP couldn’t get ‘desired’ political mileage out of the Centre’s decision to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, its local unit plans to launch a campaign to ‘educate’ about 40 lakh people living in such settlements.

The party leaders are holding talks to organise several activities, including a series of public meetings and distribution of leaflets among residents of these colonies, on the ground. According to senior Delhi BJP leaders, the decision to regularize colonies built on government land should be ‘adequately’ publicised and used as a trump card in the Delhi elections as the party can’t match freebies and subsidies being offered by the ruling AAP.

“The AAP government has been announcing measures-free water, power, and bus ride. We can’t do much on this front. Hence, as a counter, we must focus on the long-awaited decision on regularisation of 1,797 unauthorised colonies, cleared by our government at the Centre, which is a big thing in Delhi. The plots are being given by the DDA, which is a major change in the policy,” said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

The AAP and the BJP have been trying to outdo each other to take credit for the development as residents of unauthorised colonies make about 28 per cent of electorate in Delhi. Once Congress supporters, this chunk of voters shifted their loyalty, almost in its entirety, to the AAP in 2013 and 2015.       

READ HERE | DDA portal coming up for 1,797 unauthorised colony residents to submit property details

To draw attention of the people of 1,797 colonies and to highlight the matter appropriately, the Delhi BJP also plans to hold a ‘thanksgiving’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another Delhi BJP functionary said regularisation of unauthorsied colonies hadn’t created a buzz for the party as was expected and in such circumstances, the party needed to go the people and ‘educate’ them.

“Discussion is taking place on how to educate the people about the truth because it is the BJP government, which did this. We will tell people how the AAP is trying to take credit of our work,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DDA Delhi colonies
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp