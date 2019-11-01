Growing goodness

Anoop Menon By

Express News Service

Youngsters in India are turning to their roots in search of alternate careers. Literally. Be it Coimbatore’s Indian Superheroes or Bengaluru’s Farmizen, the past couple of years has shown us that city dwellers are increasingly opting to dabble in agro-based initiatives. Meet Manu and Vikram Gour – two Pune-based auto journalists who chose to go from – driving superbikes and luxurious cars to pushing around wheel-barrows filled with manure. For good reason, too. The Gour brothers, who helm the automotive news portal Motorscribes, recently launched an all-natural health and wellness brand.

Dubbed Ayura Origins, they develop their products with ingredients from a chemical-free farm in Kodaikanal. Their merchandise – created on 20-acres of agroforestry – includes five herbal tea variants, four vegan soup flavours, and several Omega-3 beverage powders. “Nothing on our online store falls into the ‘medicine’ category,” begins Manu, as we point out that their catalogue also features indigenously crafted skin toners/creams, hair oils, and joint-pain oils. He adds, “These are food-grade supplements and skincare products that focus on easing troubles caused by chronic health issues.

Our agri-startup cultivates, designs and manufactures natural health products to address specific chronic health issues ranging from kidney problems, heart health, digestive problems and gout, arthritis and rheumatism.” Shifting gears

Despite them helming the forefront, the brothers insist that this is a family venture. Their dad, Devesh Gour, a retired senior scientist from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, started the farm over 17 years ago. His initial intention: growing medicinal plants organically to personally avoid consuming excess medication. “We took his recipes and tweaked them to suit the Indian palate. One of the leading institutes in education and research development in pharmaceuticals, PERD Centre in Ahmedabad, did over four years of research and testing on them as well,” shares Manu, adding that the brand’s farm has one of the largest nurseries of insulin plants (Costus Igneus) in the country. This particular plant has proven medicinal properties to lower blood sugar levels in Type-2 diabetes patients.

After sampling several of their products, we noticed that the ingredients listed behind the packaging include only medicinal and herbal crops, spices, and vegetables. Their refreshing insulin tea powder helps rejuvenate the beta cells in the pancreas to promote a healthy insulin release. Another quintessential example is their tomato-garlic soup – best consumed hot with a dash of lime juice – as it alleviates hypertension and improves cardiac function through a blend of lycopene and allicin, that is naturally present in tomatoes and hill garlic respectively.

“Our products suit a daily consumption pattern. They fulfill health and nutrition requirements which an individual’s diet may not contain. The focus of our brand aims at addressing ‘wellness’ every day,” concludes Manu. `975 for 150gm of insulin tea powder. At ayuraorigins.com