JNUSU issues show-cause notice to VC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to their Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, stating “indiscipline and misconduct” on his part for passing the Draft Hostel Manual 2019.

“It has been found that you are involved in anti-student activities including the illegal violation of the order of the honourable high court judgement dated September 17 and the undemocratic and illegal passage of the Draft Hostel Manual 2019,” JNUSU said in the notice.

The union alleged, that his “acts constitute a serious breach of the undemocratic ethos of the university and constitute moral turpitude” in violation of the JNU Act of 1966. The union asked the VC to reply to the notice latest by November 4. Multiple calls made to the VC for comments were not answered.