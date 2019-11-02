Home Cities Delhi

Application procedure for telecom tower now digitised by South Delhi Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday rolled out the online module for applying and issuing a license for operation or installation of telecom towers.

"The aim of developing an online application system for the cell towers is to provide the permission of cell towers in a systematic and unified way to avoid any inconvenience to the service providers. This system works for new applications as well as existing cell towers," said SDMC, which is the nodal agency for all the municipal corporations, in a statement.

Under this portal, the process has been simplified and made completely digitised with integrated payment gateways for issuing of a license for mobile towers. The registered tower service providers will be able to generate their license automatically through the system by completing the requisite formalities online.

In the process, the company first has to get registered with SDMC, and then the building department will approve/reject the request accordingly. Then on the approval of the request, the telecom company will receive the email from the department and after the approval, the company can log in the application and request for the tower.

On applying, the tower company has to pay Rs 1000 for a tower registration request. After that department will conduct an inspection of the site and examine all the related documents and upload the inspection report on the portal.

Once it is approved by the department, the telecom company will get the intimation for license fee payment. After making the payment, the system will automatically generate the license, which is QR code enabled.

