Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab, Haryana governments to crack down on stubble burning

The air quality, which dropped to the ‘severe plus’ category, has now been labelled as ‘extremely hazardous’ for the Delhi’s elderly and children.

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Students after receiving pollution masks from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Students after receiving pollution masks from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ( Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facing flak over the declining air quality in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday put the onus on his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana, urging them to act swiftly and effectively against stubble burning.

The air quality, which dropped to the ‘severe plus’ category on Friday, has now been labelled as ‘extremely hazardous’ for the city’s elderly and children. It has also put the government in the line of Opposition fire. The CM hit out at parties, which he said were blaming the people of Delhi for the free-falling air quality and were sitting on hunger strikes, undermining the seriousness of the situation.

ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality index still ‘severe’ as stubble burning count more than doubles

Taking a swipe at BJP leader Vijay Goel, who sat on the hunger strike on Friday to protest the government’s ‘inaction’ in checking pollution, the CM said, “An Opposition leader is on a hunger strike.
This does nothing but undermine the situation we are in. He’s making light of the people’s plight by resorting to such an action.

ALSO READ: 17 FIRs for stubble burning registered by Haryana Police

“The smoke filling the city’s lungs is from crop burning in NCR states, especially Punjab and Haryana. I request Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana CM) and Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab CM) to take urgent steps to reduce crop burning,” the CM said.

He was speaking at an event organised to distribute pollution masks to children. Each child was given a packet consisting of two masks.

“To leaders saying pollution can’t be blamed on stubble burning, I ask what else might have happened in a month to drive the city’s air quality to dangerous levels?” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Arvind Kejriwal AAP
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp