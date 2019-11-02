Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP website hacked again, anti-Modi, anti-Abhinandan messages posted

In May this year, the website of the BJP's Delhi unit was hacked with photos of beef dishes posted on it.

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The website of BJP's Delhi unit was on Saturday hacked by suspected Pakistani hackers, who defaced the page and posted abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A hacker group called _Muhammad Bilal TeAM [PCE] has claimed that it has hacked the website with a message like "Ghar main ghuss kar marain gy (will beat after entering the house) and "I can lie a lot, can I also get a 'Vir Chakra' like Abhinandan" with an email ID - catch.if.you.can@hotmail.com.

The hacker also posted a visibily-photoshopped picture having Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and some police personnel, with a caption saying that "27 Feb yad hai na" (remember February 27?).

The hacker posted another message, which read: "filmain banao larna tumhary bus ki bat nahi #27Feb2019 (make films, you cannot fight)"

The Delhi BJP website is currently being restored

The reference to February 27 was ostensible to the downing of a MiG fighter plane by Pakistani forces while the Indian Air Force jets were chasing away the Pakistani fighter planes when they attempt to breach Indian air space.

Abhinandan, flying MiG Bison, shot down a Pakistani F-16 in the aerial dogfight but in the process, he crossed into Pakistan territory where his fighter plane was shot down and he was taken into custody, to be released two days later. Abhinandan has conferred the Vir Chakra gallantry award in August 2019.

As the website was hacked, now delhi.bjp.org is automatically routed to its main website bjp.org.

In May this year, the website of the BJP's Delhi unit was hacked with photos of beef dishes posted on it.

