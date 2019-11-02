Home Cities Delhi

Delhi pollution: Those prone to asthma at risk of breathing problems say doctors

According to Vijay Hadda from AIIMS’ Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, patients battling borderline asthma may be diagnosed with the disease permanently.

Published: 02nd November 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi on Friday. Air quality in the city has been on a free-fall over the last few days. (Photo | PTI )

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the city air turning bad to worse, those not diagnosed with asthma but prone to it are at high risk of catching chronic breathing problems, experts warned on Friday.

According to Vijay Hadda from AIIMS’ Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, patients battling borderline asthma may be diagnosed with the disease permanently if the severe air quality persists.

“The persistent decline in air quality has brought about a change in our daily routine. Many are already feeling the effects of it — insufficient sleep, stiffness, itchiness in throat and eyes, accompanied by sneezing, headache and a bitter taste in the mouth. These are all initial symptoms of what may turn into serious breathing problems,” Hadda said.

ALSO READ | ‘GRAP aside, air quality needs a long-term solution’: Experts on Delhi pollution

In peak pollution days, the worst sufferers are those who have been diagnosed with chronic asthma, COPD and bronchitis, medical experts said. “Before Diwali, patients with such ailments, who came for routine check-ups, were fine. However now, those problems have grown severe,” Hadda said.

He said such patients may need nebulisers, extra oxygen supply or even ventilation in the event of an emergency.

Bobby Bhalotra, from the Pulmonary Medicine department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Wearing masks is a must and it is also better to avoid outdoor activities in the morning. Those already diagnosed with asthma or COPD are advised to continue with their regular medication and use inhalers,” Bhalotra said.

Grap measures extended

EPCA chairman Bhure Lal on Friday ordered extension of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). He said the measures will be in place till November 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS Delhi Air Pollution Delhi Air Quality Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp