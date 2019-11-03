Home Cities Delhi

200 teams of Delhi traffic police deployed for odd-even scheme implementation

The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday, with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.

Published: 03rd November 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

smog, delhi traffic

Violators will be punished with a fine of Rs 4,000. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 200 teams for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme which will kick in from Monday morning to fight severe air pollution in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday, with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.

"We will deploy 200 teams across the city for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said.

According to officials, each team will consist of four traffic police personnel who will keep a tab on violators and take strict action them.

Violators will be punished with a fine of Rs 4,000.

Traffic head constables and officials above, sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars, assistant traffic inspectors and ranks above in DTC have been authorised to issue challans to violators, officials said.

Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeler vehicles with registration number ending in odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be prohibited on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.

Similarly, vehicles with registration number ending with even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will be prohibited on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

These restrictions will also apply to the vehicles bearing registration numbers of other states.

Delhi is witnessing one of the worst episodes of pollution. At 2 pm, the AQI was recorded in severe category at 489.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Traffic Police odd-even scheme Air pollution
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp