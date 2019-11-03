Home Cities Delhi

Four cases registered in clash between police, advocates at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

On the complaint of the district judge, a case has been registered on the charges of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault and rioting, the spokesperson said.

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun kumar, EPS)

Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four cases have been registered in connection with the clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire, a Delhi Police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The cases were registered on separate complaints of the district judge of Tis Hazari court, two advocates, and a Delhi Police constable who was injured in the incident, additional PRO of the Delhi Police Anil Mittal said.

On the complaint of the district judge, a case has been registered on the charges of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault and rioting, the spokesperson said.

Two cases have been registered against police personnel on the complaint of two advocates, including a woman, on the charge of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, theft and use of criminal force on woman with intent of outraging her modesty.

ALSO READ | Lawyers-police clash: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, city police chief, chief secretary

Another case was filed on the complaint of a police constable, injured in the incident, on the charge of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault, attempt to murder, rioting and robbery, Mittal said.

The court complex turned into a virtual battleground on Saturday after an argument between advocates and police over parking turned violent.

Two station house officers (SHOs) and an additional commissioner were among the 20 personnel injured, police said and claimed that eight lawyers suffered injuries.

Lawyers, however, said more of their colleagues were injured than the number claimed by police.

They also claimed that two advocates were injured in police firing, but police said they fired in the air.

Twelve motorcycles and nine police vehicles, including one of the Uttar Pradesh Police, were vandalised, officials said.

Bar associations condemned the incident and called a one-day strike across all district courts in the national capital on November 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lawyers-police clash Tis Hazari Court Delhi Court
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp