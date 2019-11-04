Home Cities Delhi

Don’t politicise pollution issue, work together to find solution: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said his government was not indulging in a 'blame game' but looking for solutions to pollution caused by stubble burning.

Published: 04th November 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Secretariat. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the issue of pollution should not be “politicised”, and called on the neighbouring states and the Centre to find a way to prevent stubble burning, as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to a three-year low.

“This matter should not be politicised. People of Delhi did everything they could to reduce pollution in the city, but concrete steps have to be taken against stubble burning,” the chief minister said in a video message.

ALSO READ | Delhiites suffering for no fault of theirs, Centre must act: Arvind Kejriwal on pollution

Kejriwal said his government was not indulging in a “blame game” but looking for solutions to pollution caused by stubble burning. He questioned the pace at which the Centre was distributing straw management machines to farmers to stop stubble burning.

“Till now 63,000 machines have been made available to farmers in Punjab and Haryana. There are 27 lakh farmers in these states. How long will it take to distribute these machines to all these farmers. For how long do we have to bear this pollution,” he asked.

Kejriwal asked people in the national capital to follow the odd-even road rationing scheme, which will be implemented from Monday.“I will also be following the scheme strictly,” he said.

