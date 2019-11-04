Home Cities Delhi

Find sustainable solution to Delhi pollution: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

In the past few days, the ruling Aam Aami Party and the BJP have engaged in a war of words over burning of crop residue in states neighbouring Delhi and the consequent increase in air pollution.

Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Randeep Guleria.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government needs to find a sustainable solution to the problem of air pollution in Delhi rather than holding others responsible for it, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Randeep Guleria, said on Sunday.

“Air quality in Delhi is in a critical state and we have to move towards a sustainable solution. This is something that has been happening every year. The same is discussed but there is no permanent conclusion,” Guleria told this newspaper.

ALSO READ: Delhi pollution at three-year high, Odd-Even scheme to start from 8 am today

Guleria said that while studies in the past had established a link between death from cardiac and respiratory ailments and air pollution, there were other health conditions in which pollution had been found to be a factor.

“Autoimmune diseases such as arthritis are also linked to pollution. Neurological studies related to toxic air have shown its impact on stress factors, and stroke cases have gone up. Air pollution is a silent killer,” he said.

