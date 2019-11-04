Home Cities Delhi

Smog hides the sun as Chhath Puja concludes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari were among the political figures who attended the Chhath Puja.

Published: 04th November 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

The offering to the sun was made around 6.35 am

The offering to the sun was made around 6.35 am.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of women paid obeisance to the rising sun on Sunday morning along the ghats on the Yamuna banks and water bodies in the city to mark Chhath Puja, braving severe pollution and rain.

The thick blanket of smog hanging over the city, however, denied the devotees a view of the rising sun.
The offering to the sun was made around 6.35 am, with the women pouring cow milk on the basket of fruits and other items they carried.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari were among the political figures who attended the Chhath Puja.

ALSO READ: 30 die in wall collapse, stampede, drowning during 'Chhath' in Bihar

The chief minister tweeted that it was a matter of pride that the Chhath festival was celebrated on such a large scale in Delhi.

Earlier, Purvanchali people had to go far for Chhath, but the government this time prepared ghats near their houses, he said.

The Delhi government had set up over 1,100 ghats along the river Yamuna as well as in parks and other public places across the city.“Sought blessings for our Delhi family by offering Arghya to the rising Sun. May Chhath Maiya fulfil wishes of all, and bless them with health and prosperity,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi BJP chief Tiwari visited many ghats and offered ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun. He also rendered Chhath songs in Bhojpuri, joining in the festivities.

Political festival?

With Delhi headed for Assembly polls early next year, the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress engaged themselves closely with the festival celebrated by Purvanchalis, natives of Bihar and Eastern UP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhath Puja Delhi Pollution
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp