Delhi breathes cleaner air, NCR fares worse

Increased wind speed helps in dispersing pollutants, IMD predicts weather events to bring rainfall to city between Nov 7 and 9

Published: 05th November 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

A fisherman out for a catch on the Yamuna as smog shrouds New Delhi on Monday morning. The city has been facing an air emergency over the last few days.

A fisherman out for a catch on the Yamuna as smog shrouds New Delhi on Monday morning. The city has been facing an air emergency over the last few days. (Photo | EPS, Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the pollution level dropped to an alarming low and the thick blanket of smog continued to shroud the city, air quality improved marginally on Monday. However, even as the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) count dropped marginally to 438 from 494 on Sunday, NCR cities fared worse on the AQI scale. The air quality in several cities outside the precincts of the national capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ zone.

While the AQI count in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat was 425 around 8 pm, Hapur and Jind in Haryana recorded AQIs of 421 and 431 respectively. The figures come as an affirmation that the deadly impact of the toxic haze has now spread beyond the limits of Delhi.

While the AQI in several parts of the city breached the ‘severe plus’ or ‘emergency’ category on Sunday, the numbers dipped slightly on Monday taking the AQI from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’. While the AQI at ITO was recorded at 399, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road and Mandir Marg recorded AQI counts of 391, 370 and 369 respectively, a marked improvement from Sunday.

However, the air quality in five areas — Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Mundka and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range continued to be in the ‘severe’ category. While the AQI count of Anand Vihar was 429, those at Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Mundka, and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range were 425, 428, 412 and 405.
 


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the changing wind speed helped disperse pollutants.

“The movement of the western disturbance and increased wind speed brought the city some respite from the toxic air on Monday. Tuesday will be similar. We are expecting similar weather events to bring rainfall to the city between November 7 and 9,” Kuldeep Srivastava from the IMD said.

Priyanka urges unity in the fight against pollution

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged people to unite on the issue of pollution in the NCR region and UP, saying clean air is “our right and responsibility”.

"There’s a need to seriously think about the issue of pollution. We should mount a united fight against pollution as clean air is our right as also our responsibility,” she tweeted.

Eat carrots and food rich in antioxidants, advises Vardhan

As the city continued to grapple with severe air pollution, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to impart some advice on how to counter pollution-related problems. Vardhan suggested eating carrots and food items with high level of antioxidants to combat pollution-related health issues.

In a tweet, Vardhan said oxidative stress triggered by various pollutants has serious negative effects on human health.

