Odd-Even: AAP leaders set an example in Delhi

While pollutant-laden air hung heavy over the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that there has been high compliance of rules by the people of Delhi.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Gopal Rai leave for work in an even-numbered vehicle from Kejriwal’s residence at Civil lines.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Gopal Rai leave for work in an even-numbered vehicle from Kejriwal’s residence at Civil lines. (Photo | EPS, Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other cabinet ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party government on the first day of the third edition of odd-even scheme carpooled and used bicycles as modes of transport.

Sisodia cycled from his residence at Krishna Menon Marg to his office at Delhi Secretariat, while Kejriwal carpooled with ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot was seen standing at an intersection holding a placard and monitoring the roads, while social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam took the metro from Kashmere Gate to ITO, from where he walked to his office at Delhi Secretariat.

The chief minister congratulating the people of Delhi stated that the government is doing whatever it can to curb pollution generated within the borders of the national capital as it has no control over external factors. Assuring people of all the help they need, Kejriwal hit out at BJP led central government asking them why they are blaming Delhiites.

“I am disappointed that whereas the two crore people of Delhi are supporting us in the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme, it is not right that the BJP is opposing the scheme and the efforts of the people of Delhi. BJP should not politicise the issue and should support the people of Delhi,” said  CM Kejriwal.  

“Their efforts prove that we together want to fight pollution and we can do it,” said Sisodia complementing the efforts of the people.

