Tis Hazari court clash: Condemn cowardly action against policemen, hope culprits brought to justice, says IAS association

The condemnation comes on a day when a large number of policemen held an unprecedented protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:56 PM

Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel.

Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The IAS officers' association on Tuesday strongly condemned the "cowardly action" against Delhi Police personnel at a court here and hoped culprits will be brought to justice soon.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly action perpetrated against the police personnel at Tis Hazari Court.

We stand by our colleagues in their time of distress and hope the culprits are brought to justice soon," said the association representing the officers of Indian Administrative Service.

ALSO READ: Tis Hazari Court clash - They abused, pushed, grabbed lady DCP's collar, tried to snatch my pistol, says injured PSO

The condemnation comes on a day when a large number of policemen held an unprecedented protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters.

The protest was triggered by the assault on policemen on Monday following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday.

"How is the josh? LOW sir!," read a poster carried by a policeman protesting outside the headquarters.

A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer at the court premises had led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured in the clashes that followed.

Meanwhile, the IPS association also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with colleagues subjected to "humiliation" and "assault".

"Incident involving police & lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain.

"Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault & humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone!," the association tweeted.

