Day two of Odd-Even scheme sees a huge spike in violations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the second day of the Odd-Even car rationing scheme in the city, the number of violators saw a huge increase in the total challans issued. 562 challans were issued on Tuesday including 213 by traffic police, 157 by the transport department and 192 by the revenue department. The total number of challans issued on Monday was 271.

On the other hand, the BJP stepped up its attack on the Delhi government for its odd-even scheme on Tuesday with Rajya Sabha MP and former chief of Delhi BJP Vijay Goel and MP Parvesh Verma writing to the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia seeking details of efforts made by them to control air pollution in the last five years in the national capital.

Referring to his ten-point letter to the AAP leaders, Goel said that the Supreme Court had vindicated his stand. “Yesterday, the Supreme Court had questioned the Delhi government as to why private four-wheeler cars have been prohibited from odd-even scheme when over 70% of vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and taxis have been exempted,” he said.

Blaming the AAP government for deteriorating pollution level in the city, the BJP leaders said that the court had rightly questioned the purpose of Odd-Even.

Meanwhile, terming the situation grave and a matter of concern, Congress leader Shatrughan Singh said that responsibility for the mess should be fixed and the government should immediately take short-term measures to control the rising air pollution.“The concern over the matter is quite obvious. There should be joint efforts to resolve the crisis. Odd-even does not matter,” he said speaking at press conference at Delhi Congress headquarters on Tuesday.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited several places to monitor the enforcement of the scheme. “OddEven 2nd Day: Happy to see Odd Number vehicles on Delhi Roads,” he tweeted.