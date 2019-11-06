Delhi government wants solution, says Sisodia on police-lawyers clash

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday said that the Delhi government wants an immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff, terming the prevailing situation as “unfortunate”.

Thousands of police personnel protested outside the police headquarters on Tuesday to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleague, the unprecedented scenes of police protest leading their chief urging them to resume duty. “The entire situation is unfortunate. On one side, there are lawyers who provide justice to people and on other hand, police give security to people,” said Sisodia at a press conference.

“They are the people on whom the common man has confidence. We want immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff,” Sisodia added. The issue should have been handled at the appropriate time to avoid the conflict, he said.