Delhi top cop Amulya Patnaik briefs L-G on police protest against lawyers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting with Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other top officers on Wednesday, a day after thousands of police personnel laid an unprecedented siege outside the Police Headquarters here.

Sources said although it was a routine meeting on law and order, the Lieutenant Governor was also briefed about Tuesday's massive public demonstration against an assault on police personnel by lawyers.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and all joint commissioners of the Delhi Police were present, they said.

After 11-hour standoff which began at 9 am, agitating police personnel called off their protest.

On Tuesday, Baijal said it is imperative to restore the trust between police and lawyers and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter.