Former officers flag Delhi Police leadership issues

Ex-DGP of UP Vikram Singh said that the situation would not have gone out of hand if Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik had handled the matter properly.

Published: 06th November 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retired police officers spoke openly about leadership issues in Delhi Police on Tuesday as the national capital witnessed an unprecedented protest by thousands of police personnel, who gheraoed their headquarters demanding action against lawyers following clashes between the police and lawyers on Saturday at the Tis Hazari court complex.  

Former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, Vikram Singh, said he fully supported the cops demanding an unbiased probe and that the situation would not have gone out of hand if Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik had handled the matter properly. Singh, however, said the agitation by policemen had brought a bad name to the uniform. 

“My sympathies are with the Delhi Police, but I don’t agree with the agitation part.  It has brought a bad name to the uniform. As the saying goes, there are bad no soldiers, there are only bad generals. The police chief should have taken a stand when cops were thrashed by lawyers.”

Prakash Singh, who served as the BSF chief and as the chief of Assam and UP Police, tweeted, “A country where policemen are being thrashed almost every week in one district or the other can be said to be on the verge of disorder, if not anarchy.”

