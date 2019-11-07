Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to resume doorstep sale of onion after sudden rise in price

The retail price of onion has risen by 45 per cent in the past week to Rs 80/kg in the national capital.

Published: 07th November 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

For representational purposes (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday directed officials to resume doorstep sale of onion after a sudden rise in its price.

The retail price of onion has risen by 45 per cent in the past week to Rs 80/kg in the national capital.

The rate stood at Rs 55/kg on October 1, according to official data.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that people are being compelled to buy onion at the price of Rs 80-100/kg.

According to a statement, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday held a meeting with his department officers to review the issue of "sudden and unexplained" rise in onion prices.

Hussain also directed agencies to work in coordination with each other to ensure timely, regular and adequate supply of onion through mobile vans.

He also sought daily action taken reports from the commissioner for regular monitoring of onion price in Delhi.

"The minister directed food and civil supplies commissioner to immediately ensure re-commencement of the doorstep retailing of onions process for providing succour and relief to the people of Delhi as was recently done in the past months of September-October," the statement said.

He also issued directions for strengthening and intensifying enforcement activities to check hoarding and black-marketing in coordination with the concerned agencies.

"The minister observed that the earlier initiative of making available onion to the general public by Delhi government in September and October was well received and appreciated.

This initiative had also led to the fall and stabilisation of retail prices of onion," the statement said.

LoP Gupta, in his letter to Kejriwal on Wednesday, expressed anguish over the rising onion prices.

The BJP leader alleged that while the Delhi government had launched a publicity campaign in September about sale of onions at Rs 23.

90/kg through its network of 400 shops and 70 mobile vans, it had "defeated" the central government's efforts to make onions available at concessional prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
onion doorstep delivery onion onion price
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp