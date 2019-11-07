Delhi government gets strict after Mohalla Clinic doctors found taking leave randomly

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The health department of the Delhi government has decided to take strict action after reports of irregularity in attendance of doctors working in the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics.

According to the health department, it has been observed that empanelled doctors are taking leave without giving proper information to the Chief District Medical Officer, “Due to which functioning of AAMCs is adversely affected, hampering public medical services,” said a letter written by Dr Shalley Kamra, State Nodal Officer, AAMC Cell.



ALSO READ: Delhi government reaches out to Punjabis with three-day heritage festival

As part of measures to ensure that doctors are not found absent from duty, it has been directed that all empanelled staff have to inform the relevant authorities about their leave at least three days in advance, except in case of medical emergencies, to avoid administrative action.



The staff will also have to mail a leave letter to the respective CDMOs and also submit a leave report of all paramedical staff posted at their AAMC.

For the Mohalla Clinics, the government appoints doctors and staffs on empanelment basis. The remuneration to the empanelled doctor is `40 per patient registered, with a guarantee of at least 75 patients per day, to be calculated on a monthly basis.