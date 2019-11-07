Delhi police back at work, lawyers continue to agitate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after their unprecedented protests, the Delhi Police personnel returned to their duty on Wednesday. Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal confirmed that after receiving assurance from the senior leadership on Tuesday, the force returned to duty and there was no mass absenteeism.

Over 2,000 police personnel protested for their demand for justice in the clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari on Saturday and later at Saket and Karkardooma courts. They also asked for the formation of a union.



There was no response from senior police officers on investigation and their further course of action after the dismissal of their petitions at the High Court.



On Tuesday, a Supreme Court Advocate served a legal notice upon Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik for not taking any action against the police force and their officials who actively participated in the demonstration on Tuesday since 11 am in front of police headquarters at ITO.



“They (protesters) also addressed the media about their demands and created fear among lawyers and in the civil society. The Delhi Police and their higher officers also addressed the national media and made derogatory statements about the lawyers,” Advocate Varun Thakur said in the notice.

He further said that “such illegal demonstrations and irresponsible activities of your police force in the clear violation” of The Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act 1966.



“Immediate action should be taken against all the Delhi Police personnel and their senior officers who participated in the said demonstration at public places and penalise them...,” Thakur added.

There were no comments from Delhi Police on the legal notice.



Meanwhile, The lawyers protesting at different courts demanded action against those at fault. “Nobody is above the law. Those at fault should be punished, be it lawyers or policemen,” said Shilpesh Chaudhary.

Advocate Shanul Kadian, 30, said “How are they (police) asking for justice. They create false evidence, fake encounters. Now they want justice? What for?.”

Many advocates complained that while the police protest got attention in the press while their did not.