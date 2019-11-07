Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police back at work, lawyers continue to agitate

Over 2,000 police personnel protested for their demand for justice in the clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari and later at Saket and Karkardooma courts.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Advocates from the Delhi High Court and district courts stage a protest inside the Patiala House Court on Wednesday. Lawyers in all the six district courts abstained from work for the third consecutive day.

Advocates from the Delhi High Court and district courts stage a protest inside the Patiala House Court on Wednesday. Lawyers in all the six district courts abstained from work for the third consecutive day.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after their unprecedented protests, the Delhi Police personnel returned to their duty on Wednesday. Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal confirmed that after receiving assurance from the senior leadership on Tuesday, the force returned to duty and there was no mass absenteeism.

Over 2,000 police personnel protested for their demand for justice in the clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari on Saturday and later at Saket and Karkardooma courts. They also asked for the formation of a union.

There was no response from senior police officers on investigation and their further course of action after the dismissal of their petitions at the High Court. 

ALSO READ: Delhi HC disposes of plea seeking review of 'no coercive action' against lawyers

On Tuesday, a Supreme Court Advocate served a legal notice upon Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik for not taking any action against the police force and their officials who actively participated in the demonstration on Tuesday since 11 am in front of police headquarters at ITO. 

“They (protesters) also addressed the media about their demands and created fear among lawyers and in the civil society. The Delhi Police and their higher officers also addressed the national media and made derogatory statements about the lawyers,” Advocate Varun Thakur said in the notice.

He further said that “such illegal demonstrations and irresponsible activities of your police force in the clear violation” of The Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act 1966. 

ALSO READ | Lawyers-police clash: Bar Council protests demanding arrest of guilty Delhi cops

“Immediate action should be taken against all the Delhi Police personnel and their senior officers who participated in the said demonstration at public places and penalise them...,” Thakur added.    

There were no comments from Delhi Police on the legal notice. 

Meanwhile, The lawyers protesting at different courts demanded action against those at fault. “Nobody is above the law. Those at fault should be punished, be it lawyers or policemen,” said Shilpesh Chaudhary. 
Advocate Shanul Kadian, 30, said “How are they (police) asking for justice. They create false evidence, fake encounters. Now they want justice? What for?.”

Many advocates complained that while the police protest got attention in the press while their did not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Lawyers Protest Delhi Police Protest Tiz Hazari Court Delhi Police
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp