Lawyers-police clash: Order against coercive action is self-explanatory, says Delhi High Court

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said there was no need for any clarification on the order as sought by the Centre.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said its November 3 order — directing no coercive action against lawyers — was self-explanatory. The court had directed authorities to take no coercive action against lawyers based on the two FIRs filed in connection with the clash between police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said there was no need for any clarification on the order as sought by the Centre. The Centre, in its application, urged the court to clarify if the order would be applicable to incidents that occurred after November 2.

The first application was filed on Tuesday after an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday. Another application was moved by the Centre on Wednesday seeking modification of the November 3 order by which two senior police officers connected to the clash were directed to be transferred.

The bench disposed of both applications, saying a judicial inquiry has already been initiated and the panel carrying out the probe would function uninfluenced by its observations in the November 3 order.

