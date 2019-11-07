Lawyers-police clash: Two lawyers attempt suicide

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two lawyers at Rohini court here threatened to commit suicide on Wednesday while demanding the arrest of police officers who fired at advocates at Saket court last week.



According to eye-witnesses, Advocate Ashish Chaudhary, 34, tried to self-immolate around 10 am by pouring petrol on himself in the court premises while nearly an hour later, Advocate Rohit Pathak, 28, climbed on the top of the court building.

Chaudhary told TNIE that he decided to take this extreme step as: “Delhi Police didn’t take any action against their officers who dragged a lawyer to the lock-up.”



ALSO READ | Police protest: SC lawyer serves notice to Delhi top cop Amulya Patnaik



Meanwhile, Pathak expressed disappointment about the image of the lawyers. “We are receiving threats. We are living in fear. Our families are scared for us. They tell us not to wear the black coat,” he said.



The police said they had no information of the incident. “There was no PCR call made in this regard. According to the protocol, police reach the spot and call the ambulance when the victims dial 100,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, SD Mishra said.

Shilpesh Chaudhary, another lawyer at the protest said that he called the police post about the suicide bids. “The police in-charge said, ‘We would not help. We can’t send anyone.”