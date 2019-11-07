Home Cities Delhi

Lawyers-police clash: Two lawyers attempt suicide

According to eye-witnesses, Advocate Ashish Chaudhary, 34, tried to self-immolate around 10 am by pouring petrol on himself in the court premises.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Advocate Rohit Pathak, 28, climbed on the top of the court building, in an attempt to commit suicide.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two lawyers at Rohini court here threatened to commit suicide on Wednesday while demanding the arrest of police officers who fired at advocates at Saket court last week. 

According to eye-witnesses, Advocate Ashish Chaudhary, 34, tried to self-immolate around 10 am by pouring petrol on himself in the court premises while nearly an hour later, Advocate Rohit Pathak, 28, climbed on the top of the court building. 

Chaudhary told TNIE that he decided to take this extreme step as: “Delhi Police didn’t take any action against their officers who dragged a lawyer to the lock-up.”

ALSO READ | Police protest: SC lawyer serves notice to Delhi top cop Amulya Patnaik

Meanwhile, Pathak expressed disappointment about the image of the lawyers. “We are receiving threats. We are living in fear. Our families are scared for us. They tell us not to wear the black coat,” he said. 

The police said they had no information of the incident. “There was no PCR call made in this regard. According to the protocol, police reach the spot and call the ambulance when the victims dial 100,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, SD Mishra said. 

Shilpesh Chaudhary, another lawyer at the protest said that he called the police post about the suicide bids. “The police in-charge said, ‘We would not help. We can’t send anyone.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lawyers Police Clash Delhi Courts Delhi Police Tiz Hazari Court
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp