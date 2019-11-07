Home Cities Delhi

Onion prices make Delhiites shed tears again

In South Delhi, vegetable vendors said due to a shortage in supply, onions were being sold at Rs 120.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Onion traders say that the prices might not come down anytime soon.

Onion traders say that the prices might not come down anytime soon. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The price of onions in the national capital has skyrocketed again with retailers selling them for Rs 100 per kg in some places on Wednesday. The variation in prices has come due to the unfavourable weather conditions with incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other onion-growing states.

In South Delhi, vegetable vendors said due to a shortage in supply, the vegetable was being sold at Rs 120 on Thursday. At the Yusuf Sarai market, onion cost Rs 100 per kg. 

ALSO READ: Delhi government to resume doorstep sale of onion after sudden rise in price

“Today, we sold it for Rs 90 in the morning and later for Rs 100. The price is unlikely to drop but rise further to Rs 120 by Thursday,” said Rahul Singh Rathore, a vegetable vendor at Safdarjung Enclave area of south Delhi. 

In areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash and Noida onions were sold for Rs 70 per kg, while in north and west Delhi the price was Rs 80 per kg and Rs 60 per kg, respectively.

Prabha Panchanda, a housewife said, “This is not the first time that onion prices have shot up in the city. Just a few days back, the price was Rs 40-Rs 50 and suddenly the vendor asks for Rs 100. How are we going to manage? It’s really upsetting.” 

There has been a three-fold increase in onion prices since November 2018, when the vegetable was sold for Rs 35 per kg. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion Prices
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp