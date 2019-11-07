Onion prices make Delhiites shed tears again

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The price of onions in the national capital has skyrocketed again with retailers selling them for Rs 100 per kg in some places on Wednesday. The variation in prices has come due to the unfavourable weather conditions with incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other onion-growing states.



In South Delhi, vegetable vendors said due to a shortage in supply, the vegetable was being sold at Rs 120 on Thursday. At the Yusuf Sarai market, onion cost Rs 100 per kg.



“Today, we sold it for Rs 90 in the morning and later for Rs 100. The price is unlikely to drop but rise further to Rs 120 by Thursday,” said Rahul Singh Rathore, a vegetable vendor at Safdarjung Enclave area of south Delhi.

In areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash and Noida onions were sold for Rs 70 per kg, while in north and west Delhi the price was Rs 80 per kg and Rs 60 per kg, respectively.



Prabha Panchanda, a housewife said, “This is not the first time that onion prices have shot up in the city. Just a few days back, the price was Rs 40-Rs 50 and suddenly the vendor asks for Rs 100. How are we going to manage? It’s really upsetting.”

There has been a three-fold increase in onion prices since November 2018, when the vegetable was sold for Rs 35 per kg.