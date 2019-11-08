Five, including cops, questioned in Saket court violence case, no FIR in Karkardooma clash yet

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have questioned five people, including its own, during the investigation into the violence that took place at Saket Court earlier this week. However, no FIR has been registered in the incident at Karkardooma court where a civilian was beaten up by men in black coats.

Police haven’t detained any advocates in the Saket court incident from where a video showing a personnel being beaten up by lawyers went viral. At Karkardooma, where a civilian came under the attack of protesting lawyers, the victim didn’t come up to complain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma said. He said efforts were on to track down the victims as well as the accused.



ALSO READ | Tis Hazari clash: Plea in Delhi HC to restrain media from broadcasting derogatory statements against judiciary, lawyers



“To take suo motu cognizance, legal basis of the case has to be ensured,” he said. In the viral video, a personnel was seen being beaten up by an advocate outside Saket court, two days after violent clashes broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court.

“The CCTV footage is being analysed. Eyewitnesses and police personnel are being questioned,” DCP, south, Atul Kumar Thakur said. There was no response from senior leadership in the police on the investigation and their next course of action. Earlier on Thursday, Commissioner Amulya Patnaik went to meet the personnel who became victims of attacks by lawyers. He met the home secretary later in the day, confirmed Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the coordination committee of all district bar associations cancelled the meeting with the police “as senior police officers were not present and only the Joint CP attended it”, their chairman Mahavir Sharma said. He added that abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts will continue on Friday.



ALSO READ: Lawyers to meet Delhi Police officials on Thursday to settle dispute

‘Boost morale of force’



Retired Delhi Police officers have written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and its chief Amulya Patnaik, saying steps should be taken to boost the force’s morale after the recent stand-off with lawyers. The Delhi Police Retired Gazetted Officers Association, said, “The direction of no coercive action against lawyers requires to be amended to no coercive action against anyone till the completion of the enquiry. The suspension and transfer of police officers should be challenged as no action has been ordered against erring lawyers,” the letter said.

Sengar was in lock-up during clash



Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an accused in the Unnao rape case, was in the lock-up at Tis Hazari court when the clash between lawyers and police personnel broke out last week, officers said. Besides Sengar, there were around 140 other undertrials in the Tis Hazari lock-up when the clashes took place, they said. Sengar was brought from Tihar Jail to the lock-up in the court on Saturday morning and then produced before the court at around 10.30 am for the hearing, a lawyer said.