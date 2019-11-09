Ayodhya verdict: Delhi Police boosts security, warns mischief mongers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the national capital in view of the expected Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya dispute on Saturday, especially around religious sites, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private schools to remain closed on November 9 as a precautionary measure. Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida have also been closed in view of the verdict till Monday.



“All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow,” Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

“District DCPs and SHOs have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas. Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure safety and security of religious places. Field formations will remain in contact with stakeholders and conduct meetings with ‘Aman (peace) Committees’ comprising of respectables from different communities,” said Additional Public Relations Officer Anil Mittal.

Mittal said the police will initiate strict legal action against mischief-mongers and those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect peace. Social media platforms will also be monitored and Delhi Police advised that they should be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading unverified posts.