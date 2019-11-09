Ex-cop-turned-lawyer caught in crosshairs in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A retired police officer, practising law at the Patiala House court, has suddenly found himself in the line of fire, days after policemen and lawyers clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex. L N Rao claims he received calls threatening to have his chamber sealed and his bar license revoked.



Posters asking him to “clarify” whether he is a lawyer or a police officer have been plastered on the gate of his chamber, he said.

During his 37 years of service with the Delhi Police, Rao won several medals, including two for gallantry. He retired as the deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) in 2014. Soon after, he began his second innings as a lawyer.“I was asked whether I am a police officer or an advocate.

I told them (the callers) that before 2014 I was a police officer for 37 years and now I am a practising lawyer,” Rao said on Thursday. “Today, I saw the pictures of posters, asking me to clarify whether I am a lawyer or a police officer, being pasted on the main gate of my chamber,” he added. He said he has no issues with lawyers but will take action if anyone tries to harm him.



