JNU associate dean captured by students, alleges Vice-Chancellor

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor on Friday alleged that some students illegally kept the university’s associate dean in captivity. 

Published: 09th November 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor on Friday alleged that some students illegally kept the university’s associate dean in captivity. 

“Dr. Vandana Mishra, Associate Dean of Students is being kept in illegal captivity by some JNU students since morning. She is still confined in her classroom in SIS building. This is certainly not the way to engage in dialogue.

This is shameful and unbecoming of students,” VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted along with a video that shows the official sitting in a room with students around her. 

“JNU administration has already clarified issues related to hostel manual earlier. Confining a lady faculty member since morning in SIS building is unfortunate. She is still under illegal confinement by some JNU students. Needs condemnation in strongest words,” he said in another tweet.

There was no response from JNUSU on the allegations made by VC. However, earlier in the day, JNUSU issued a statement, saying that the Associate Dean of Students met them at School of International Studies. 

