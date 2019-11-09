Home Cities Delhi

On DeMo anniversary, Arvind Kejriwal goes silent

However, while the CM chose not to speak on it, senior Aam Aadmi Party colleague Sanjay Singh minced no words, saying the day the cash ban was announced remains a ‘black day’ for Indian economy.

Published: 09th November 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress activists stage a demonstration outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office on Friday slamming Modi government for demonetisation. The day marked the completion of three years since the move was announced

Youth Congress activists stage a demonstration outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office on Friday slamming Modi government for demonetisation. The day marked the completion of three years since the move was announced. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  One of the most vocal critics of demonetisation, the Centre’s move to withdraw high-value currency notes three years ago, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal maintained a stoic silence on its third anniversary on Friday.

However, while the CM chose not to speak on it, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague Sanjay Singh minced no words, saying the day the cash ban was announced remains a ‘black day’ for Indian economy.

“Demonetisation has failed to meet its desired objectives as was listed by the BJP-led government. The extent of black money has increased and terrorism remains a clear and present danger,” Singh said.

“The BJP also said that the cash ban will put an end to circulation of counterfeit or fake notes. However, none of these objectives has been fulfilled. What it did was put people in extreme monetary stress. More than 100 people across the country, who had been condemned to stand in long queues since the ban came into effect, lost their lives,” Singh said.

Slamming the move three years back, the chief minister had even sought proof from the Modi government to show that objectives behind the cash recall had been met. One of the first chief ministers to oppose the move, Kejriwal had called it “one of the biggest scams in independent India”.

“This has been done to fulfill the pockets of a few businessmen who have defaulted on their loans,” the CM said at the time.

But on Friday, he uttered not a word on it. Over the last few months since being routed in the general elections, the AAP has been avoiding direct confrontation with the Centre on national issues and the CM’s silence on Friday could well be seen in that light.

‘A wound on the economy’

Youth Congress activists on Friday staged a protest on the third anniversary of the Centre’s move to ban high-value currency notes. “It was a self-inflicted wound on our economy,” IYC president Srinivas 
BV said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party demonetisation DeMo Demonetisation anniversary
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp