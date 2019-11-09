On DeMo anniversary, Arvind Kejriwal goes silent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the most vocal critics of demonetisation, the Centre’s move to withdraw high-value currency notes three years ago, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal maintained a stoic silence on its third anniversary on Friday.



However, while the CM chose not to speak on it, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague Sanjay Singh minced no words, saying the day the cash ban was announced remains a ‘black day’ for Indian economy.

“Demonetisation has failed to meet its desired objectives as was listed by the BJP-led government. The extent of black money has increased and terrorism remains a clear and present danger,” Singh said.



“The BJP also said that the cash ban will put an end to circulation of counterfeit or fake notes. However, none of these objectives has been fulfilled. What it did was put people in extreme monetary stress. More than 100 people across the country, who had been condemned to stand in long queues since the ban came into effect, lost their lives,” Singh said.

Slamming the move three years back, the chief minister had even sought proof from the Modi government to show that objectives behind the cash recall had been met. One of the first chief ministers to oppose the move, Kejriwal had called it “one of the biggest scams in independent India”.



“This has been done to fulfill the pockets of a few businessmen who have defaulted on their loans,” the CM said at the time.

But on Friday, he uttered not a word on it. Over the last few months since being routed in the general elections, the AAP has been avoiding direct confrontation with the Centre on national issues and the CM’s silence on Friday could well be seen in that light.

‘A wound on the economy’



Youth Congress activists on Friday staged a protest on the third anniversary of the Centre’s move to ban high-value currency notes. “It was a self-inflicted wound on our economy,” IYC president Srinivas

BV said.