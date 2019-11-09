Home Cities Delhi

Short of infrastructure, OTs at Delhi medical college shut for surgeries

Several demands to the hospital’s procurement section were sent and several meetings have been held with the medical director, apprising the officials about the critical situation.

Published: 09th November 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Grappling with lack of adequate infrastructure in operation theatres, the general surgery department of Maulana Azad Medical College has decided to close them for surgeries from December 1.

A notice issued by Pawanindra Lal, director-professor and head of the general surgery department, read, “At the present moment, it is highly unsafe to operate in the current operation theatres as these OTs are lacking in basic essential items. As such, this office is left with no option but to order the closure of operation theatre One (First Floor) i.e. OT A, B, C, D w.e.f December 1, 2019, in public interest (sic).”

The notice said facilities such as laparoscopic sets, operation tables, patient transfer trolleys, post-operative ICU beds, operation theatre ceiling lights, C Arm and multi-parameter monitors are currently not available in the OT, thus making it difficult for doctors to perform surgeries.

“The order is in the best interests of our patients. We are aware that if the surgeries don’t go well, the patients would suffer. We don’t to put their lives at risk. How can doctors see in dim light? Our surgeons are suffering for want of necessary equipment. We’d been doing our best to deal with the deficiencies, but can’t anymore. We’d to act,” Lal told this newspaper.

Lal added that several demands to the hospital’s procurement section were sent and several meetings have been held with the medical director, apprising the officials about the critical situation. However, little came of them.“As things went progressively worse, we started writing our higher-ups. However, they turned a deaf ear to our pleas. The government still has three weeks to intervene,” Lal said. Sanjeev Khirwar, secretary, Health Department, said the matter is being addressed and surgeries won’t stop at the operation theatres.

Lacking healthcare tools

The facilities the medical college lack in include Laparoscopic sets, operation tables, patient transfer trolleys, post-operative ICU beds, operation theatre ceiling lights, C Arm and multi-parameter monitors. The health secretary assured he will look into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical Apathy Maulana Azad Medical College
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp