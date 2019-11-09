Short of infrastructure, OTs at Delhi medical college shut for surgeries

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Grappling with lack of adequate infrastructure in operation theatres, the general surgery department of Maulana Azad Medical College has decided to close them for surgeries from December 1.



A notice issued by Pawanindra Lal, director-professor and head of the general surgery department, read, “At the present moment, it is highly unsafe to operate in the current operation theatres as these OTs are lacking in basic essential items. As such, this office is left with no option but to order the closure of operation theatre One (First Floor) i.e. OT A, B, C, D w.e.f December 1, 2019, in public interest (sic).”

The notice said facilities such as laparoscopic sets, operation tables, patient transfer trolleys, post-operative ICU beds, operation theatre ceiling lights, C Arm and multi-parameter monitors are currently not available in the OT, thus making it difficult for doctors to perform surgeries.

“The order is in the best interests of our patients. We are aware that if the surgeries don’t go well, the patients would suffer. We don’t to put their lives at risk. How can doctors see in dim light? Our surgeons are suffering for want of necessary equipment. We’d been doing our best to deal with the deficiencies, but can’t anymore. We’d to act,” Lal told this newspaper.

Lal added that several demands to the hospital’s procurement section were sent and several meetings have been held with the medical director, apprising the officials about the critical situation. However, little came of them.“As things went progressively worse, we started writing our higher-ups. However, they turned a deaf ear to our pleas. The government still has three weeks to intervene,” Lal said. Sanjeev Khirwar, secretary, Health Department, said the matter is being addressed and surgeries won’t stop at the operation theatres.

