Home Cities Delhi

Delhi air quality remains poor

At 9 AM, Delhi's the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 281, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Published: 10th November 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

YSDMC worker spray water on the tree in New Delhi on Tuesday. | (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

YSDMC worker spray water on the tree in New Delhi on Tuesday. | (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pollution levels in the national capital remained in the "poor" category on Sunday morning.

At 9 AM, Delhi's the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 281, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI in adjoining areas of Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon was registered at 302, 297, 251 and 253 respectively.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

The city recorded a decline in the pollution levels on Saturday with the air quality moving from the "very poor" to "poor" category owing to favourable wind speed.

It was a cold breezy Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast that the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and there will be strong surface winds during the day.

Humidity was recorded at 76 per cent.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius and 15.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp