Bollywood personalities react to Ayodhya verdict

By Express News Service

Hindi film personalities have welcomed the Ayodhya verdict, urging everyone to respect the Supreme Court’s decision and maintain peace and harmony. Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Vivek Oberoi and others tweeted about the verdict, urging everyone to respect the Supreme Court’s decision and maintain peace and harmony.

Check out their reactions below:

■ Farhan Akhtar: Humble request to all concerned, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind.

■ Taapsee Pannu: #AYODHYAVERDICT hail Supreme Court! Let the needful be done. Now moving towards working on issues that will help our nation become the BEST place to LIVE in.

■ Huma Qureshi: My dear Indians, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. We all need to heal together and move on from this as one nation !!”

■ Vivek Anand Oberoi: No one could have said it better than the great father of our nation! Let us honour the Mahatma by keeping peace and staying united always #RamMandir #BabriMasjid #AyodhyaJudgment #AyodhaVerdict.

■ Hansal Mehta: Waqt lagta hai, par ho jaata hai (Things take time, but happen). The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict on a longstanding dispute over land title. Respect the law, accept the verdict and ignore those who will try to gain political capital or TRPs from this. It really is time to move on.

■ Kunal Kapoor: This is a time for peace and healing. Let’s be sensitive to each other and build a more inclusive and unified India #AYODHYAVERDICT.

■ Nimrat Kaur: No better words possible for this landmark day. Much has already been lost in the name of God...no deity nor community desires any of that. May respect and harmony win biggest. #AyodhaVerdict.

■ Madhur Bhandarkar: Welcome the fair verdict over the #AyodhyaCase by Hon. Supreme Court. Finally the long pending issue will be resolved now.