Home Cities Delhi

CBI chargesheet against health minister’s ex-OSD

In 2015, the OSD was appointed a senior resident at a hospital without an interview

Published: 11th November 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain | FILE PHOTO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former officer on special duty (OSD) of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Dr Nikunj Aggarwal and Dr Anup Mohta in connection with the alleged irregularities in Aggarwal’s appointment as a senior resident of a government hospital.

The agency filed the chargesheet after it got clearance from the Union health ministry on July 15 to prosecute the Mohta, who in the capacity of the director of Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalay had appointed Aggarwal as senior resident in the orthopaedics department of the hospital in 2015 without there being a vacancy or conducting a walk-in interview.

The CBI has alleged that no advertisement was issued for the position.It has also been alleged that the former OSD had expressed interest to join the hospital by applying on a plain paper on August 6, 2015 after which Mohta approved the appointment through a letter dated August 10, 2015.

The probe agency registered a case after the incident was flagged by Delhi government deputy secretary (vigilance) KS Meena.“Within a few days of the appointment of Aggarwal, his services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to Minister of Health, GNCTD. As per the Residency Scheme, resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties,” the complaint received from the Delhi Vigilance Department had stated.

The CBI seized files and documents during its three-year investigation which showed that Mohta did not follow procedure in Aggarwal’s appointment and said that Mohta’s actions were in violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Aggarwal is believed to be a relative of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.According to officials, none of the officials were arrested and Mohta was granted bail by a CBI court after the chargesheet was filed. The irregularity was flagged by Shunglu Committee constituted in 2016, by then L-G Najeeb Jung.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satyendar Jain CBI
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp