CBI chargesheet against health minister’s ex-OSD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former officer on special duty (OSD) of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Dr Nikunj Aggarwal and Dr Anup Mohta in connection with the alleged irregularities in Aggarwal’s appointment as a senior resident of a government hospital.

The agency filed the chargesheet after it got clearance from the Union health ministry on July 15 to prosecute the Mohta, who in the capacity of the director of Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalay had appointed Aggarwal as senior resident in the orthopaedics department of the hospital in 2015 without there being a vacancy or conducting a walk-in interview.

The CBI has alleged that no advertisement was issued for the position.It has also been alleged that the former OSD had expressed interest to join the hospital by applying on a plain paper on August 6, 2015 after which Mohta approved the appointment through a letter dated August 10, 2015.

The probe agency registered a case after the incident was flagged by Delhi government deputy secretary (vigilance) KS Meena.“Within a few days of the appointment of Aggarwal, his services were requisitioned for appointment as OSD to Minister of Health, GNCTD. As per the Residency Scheme, resident doctors are engaged for working in hospitals, and not for other duties,” the complaint received from the Delhi Vigilance Department had stated.

The CBI seized files and documents during its three-year investigation which showed that Mohta did not follow procedure in Aggarwal’s appointment and said that Mohta’s actions were in violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Aggarwal is believed to be a relative of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.According to officials, none of the officials were arrested and Mohta was granted bail by a CBI court after the chargesheet was filed. The irregularity was flagged by Shunglu Committee constituted in 2016, by then L-G Najeeb Jung.