JNUSU to protest against hostel manual at convocation

The students’ union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration.

Published: 11th November 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To protest the “anti-student” policies of the Jawaharlal Nehru University( JNU) administration, the university’s students’ union will stage a protest at its convocation venue. The university will be hosting its third convocation on Monday and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) gave a call to students to assemble in the campus and said they plan to subsequently march to the AICTE auditorium, where the convocation will be held.

The students’ union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. They said the strike will not end till the Hostel Manual is withdrawn. Monday’s protest is also part of the students’ agitation against attempts to lock students’ union office, they said.                

(With PTI inputs)

