Migration equals reforestation?

Five back the forest, take your town,” Prof. Manipadma Datta, Vice Chancellor, TERI School of Advanced Studies (SAS), quoted Rabindranath Tagore in his inaugural talk for a three-day conference on Sustainable Forestry in South Asia. The just concluded event was hosted by TERI SAS, Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, and included panel discussions, presentations and workshops on forest ecosystem functions, mapping of forest covers, conservation among other themes.

“Forests mean nature and we are the products of nature. It is difficult to over emphasise the role of forest in human civilisation. We must be respectful to nature as we’re belong to mother earth,” added Prof Datta.

Following this was a panel discussion on Remote Sensing of Forestry Research Priorities that identified regional priorities. Chaired by Randolph Wynne (Virginia Tech, USA), panellists Subash Ashutosh (FSI, India), Myat Su Mon (Forest Dept. Myanmar), Rabin Niraula (Helvetas, Nepal) identified the need to use advanced remote sensing technology to improve accuracy of forest mapping. They were also unanimous about combining remote sensing data with non-remote sensing data sets such as census data and migration data and validation of global forest products for use at national level as priorities.

The highlight was a presentation ‘Does Migration Enhance or Reduce Forest Degradation in Central India?’ by Ruth DeFries (Columbia University, USA). DeFries started her presentation with a picture of a temperate forest located two hours north of New York City. “If you had looked at the same place a 100 years ago, you’d have witnessed fields, agriculture and wherever there was forest it was heavily degraded. But the reason for today’s transformation is because of this land is being largely abandoned and manufacturing jobs pulling people off the landscapes and into the cities,” said DeFries. This experience in North America and to some extent in Europe has led to the idea of waiting for the pull of urbanisation and development to wean people out of their pastoral lands and renew the potential for gradual reforestation. But does this theory hold up in India?

DeFries, as part of her research, found out how loss of forest cover and its return falls under the Forest Transition theory. “If we follow this theory, we will see an increase in degradation that would over time reduce as people begin to depend less on forest for their livelihoods. So, this was the question we set out to address. Whether migration occurring in the central Indian landscape is leading to less use of forest and can we expect a forest transition,” said DeFries.

The Central Indian landscape covers most of Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra with high tribal population dependent on its forests. DeFries and her team surveyed 5,000 households and discovered interesting issues. “One thing we found out is that in this particular landscape, people are not abandoning their rubber plantations and the migrations are seasonal. Also, only .3 per cent migrated permanently and about 18 per cent of the household have one member, usually the young male migrating seasonally. There does, however, seem to be an increase in seasonal migration.”

The ones migrating are not the educated who taking advantage of opportunities available in the cities; they are rather poor and own less land than non migrant households.

So according to her findings, migration is associated to change in forest use , but more in terms of using less fuel wood, adopting LPG or changing behaviour that would reduce dependence on forest, and in turn reduce forest degradation. “I went into this project thinking the answer would be a yes, but a pretty clear number of households who have members migrating, have the same use for the forest as others. Even the bare ground index is higher where there’s more percentage of migration. So in this landscape, the Forest Transition theory certainly does not seem to holdup,” concludes DeFries.