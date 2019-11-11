New position for Indian literature

By Express News Service

I hope this book will be small contribution in the large arena of literature,” said eminent author K Satchidanandan on his newly-launched book comprising essays on Indian literature titled, Positions. The event took place at Delhi’s India International Centre last week where the author commented on the need to develop comparative literature in India.

Written over a period of 25 years, the book takes into account literary contributions of other renowned authors such as, Saratchandra Chatterjee, Sarojini Naidu, Kedarnath Singh, AK Ramanujan and Kamala Das among others. The author at the event also discussed the works of He also discussed the work of authors Sarala Das, Mirza Ghalib, Kabir and Rabindranath Tagore.

Present on the occasion was novelist and editor Sukrita Paul Kumar, who discussed the various themes in the book. such as multiplicity of voices, creative criticism, both East and West, and revolutionary romanticism.

A part of the book elucidates various points on the idea of Indian literature, the poetics of Bhakti, the concept of the ‘modern’ followed by the very location of English writing in India. It further talks about the conflicting ideas of India, projected especially by the subaltern literary movements and the issues of literary criticism and translation.

Winner of over 50 awards, Satchidanandan’s first collection of poems, Anchu Sooryan (Five Suns) was launched in 1971, followed by more than 20 collections of poetry. Along with this, the author has brought an equal number of collections of essays on literature, philosophy and social issues. The Sahitya Akademi award winner has also written two plays, four books of travelogues and a memoir in Malayalam, besides four books on comparative Indian literature in English.

Speaking at the event, Trisha Niyogi of Niyogi Books said, “We often read about the position of Indian writers in our bhashas and how they are overshadowed by the Indian English writers. As lay readers, we are often impressed by the news of an astronomical sum offered to an Indian English novelists for their next book. Alas, we do not hear any such news of our bhasha writers.” She says this opens an odd comparison regarding the relative success of these two categories of writers. “Professor Satchidanandan’s essay, titled The Mother Tongue, The Other Tongue, for the first time made me conscious of the depth of the issue as well as the fact that the English used by the Indian writers has already been thoroughly Indianised.”