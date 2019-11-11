Stop burning stubble immediately: Kailash Gahlot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot has urged the neighbouring states to stop stubble burning immediately and expedite distribution of machinery to farmers for in-situ stubble management.

Gahlot raised the issue of stubble burning at a meeting convened by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday to review steps taken to combat air pollution, a source in Delhi’s Environment Department said.

Though representatives of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab attended the meeting, Gahlot was the only state minister who took part in it, according to an official in the Union Environment Ministry.

“Stubble burning should be stopped immediately by the adjoining states so that people of Delhi do not suffer during winters for no fault of theirs,” the Delhi government source quoted Gahlot as saying.

“Municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority should also be directed to pave the roads under their jurisdiction to check dust pollution,” the Delhi environment minister said.

The Supreme Court had on November 6 ordered the Centre to prepare a comprehensive scheme, in consultation with the states, to wean small and marginal farmers away from stubble burning, which has been identified as a major source of air pollution choking the national capital.

Meanwhile, researchers have found a growing link between agricultural fire and air pollution.

Researchers at an international conference at TERI School of Advanced Studies found that though agricultural fires have been the same on the Pakistan side of Punjab (Western Punjab), the fires have increased in Punjab (India) since 2008. The black carbon concentration and absorbing aerosols over the Indo Gangetic plain has been increasing due to biomass burning. (With agency inputs)