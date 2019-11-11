Street stars

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

Acrobats, jugglers and snake charmers are now a rare sight in Delhi. But a new breed of street performers has appeared on the scene, performing at markets to showcase their talent, earn some money, or promote a cause.Mudita Girotra reports

Bheem, 18, in his grey, b-boying attire, randomly stops at an open place in a market and, with his cap and a speaker placed on the ground in front of him, shows off his dance skills, drawing the attention of passers-by, who stop to watch his performance, drop some cash in his cap, or just move on. Bheem is accompanied by his brother and others from their dance academy.

At times, some of the onlookers join them. They jump in and try to match their moves.

A few yards away, a 52-year-old man sitting on a piece of cloth spread on the floor, is lost in playing the flute. Besides him is a poster saying: “I am not a beggar. I just want to touch your soul with the help of music.” Kuldeep Singh Rohilla, the flautist, said he was saving money to buy a mouth organ.

Further ahead is a group from another dance academy, breakdancing and getting a similar response from the public as Bheem.

The area is a platform for them to find an audience, to publicise their academy and to make some extra money.Sixty-six-year-old Munindra Sagar sits in the same area, wanting to spread awareness about the importance of the girl child. There is a poster on his bench saying: “Please stop foeticide”. Sagar plays the mouth organ to draw the attention of passers-by to his poster.

This is the scene in the inner circle of Connaught Place in central Delhi on Sunday evenings. As the sun sets, the colonnaded corridors turn into a stage for budding artists who perform in various parts of the market, armed with guitars, bluetooth speakers and props. Some of them do it for fun, while for others it is a way of making some money.

Sagar, the mouth organ player, said that he didn’t want to depend on anyone. “I have children, but I don’t wish to rely on anyone. I have been playing for years. I love the way people get involved when I play. They hear me... couples start dancing,” he said. “Earlier, I used to go around with my poster on the girl child, but nobody would pay attention. Music is a good way to grab attention,” he said.

Changing trends

Traditional Indian street artists such as acrobats, jugglers, street magicians and snake charmers are now a rare sight in the city, but this new trend of busking, inspired by the west, seems to be pulling in audiences at the market.

Ishamudin Khan, founder of Indian Street Performers Association Trust, complained that lack of support from the government and society were the reason why western influences were appearing on the streets of Delhi. “This new trend is nice. It should become more prominent, but our original forms should not be ignored. Street artists like me are victims of people’s mentality,” he said.

He said that guitars, drums and western instruments were approved of by security agencies, such as the police, “but the moment you seek permission for a madari show, there is a complete no.” “(Though) It’s nice that youngsters have found a platform at marketplaces to showcase their talent,” he added.

Singer Vipin Aneja agreed.

“I saw this happen in Europe and the US when I started travelling around 1990. Of late I have been seeing it everywhere in the world. This trend is surprising in our country, especially in Delhi, because it takes a lot and is a different mindset. We as a nation have a certain sense of sensibility to music. It’s great that people’s minds are opening. The whole paradigm shift in music from when we started to today, when everything is available on social media. This is one more shift that is happening. It is amazing that people are opening up to it,” he said.

He recalled that about 10 years ago in Delhi, he had similar exposure to the public on a different kind of stage — one that was deployed hydraulically from a vehicle.“I was associated with a telecom company for brand promotion. That whole vehicle would turn into a stage, so we put it up in CP... exactly the same way, but adding a hint of some professional lights and sound. The kind of response we got, people loved it. I have tasted it in a different way. It will be wonderful if people’s minds are open towards this. We are adapting a lot from the west. This is also going to be nice for exposure...,” he added.

Publicity

Shambhu Giri, 19, one of the dancers at Connaught Place, leaves his audience in awe with his flexibility.

“I have been dancing for the last five years now. Along with my colleagues at the academy, I have been performing at CP for only two weeks and I completely loved the platform. We get a nice response from the people. I used to feel a bit nervous initially, but now I have got used to the audience,” he said.

Giri said that performing on the streets brought them queries from passers-by about their academy. “We also get to publicise our academy and earn some extra money as well,” he added.

He said that they got the idea of performing on the streets from Youtube videos from western countries. “We have seen a lot of similar stuff on Instagram and Youtube. We got the idea from there. Artists in the west do this all the time. They post videos of their random street performances on social media and get many hits,” he added.

While street artists performing to earn some extra money is a new trend, for a long time young musicians have used public places as a platform for musical soirees. On weekends one can find groups of boys with guitars and other musical instruments in the market. A group would start playing and music lovers soon gather around them.

Aman Singh, one such musician, said: “We come here and do this for fun. In fact, I got to know this gang at CP. I would visit them, find them singing and would join. That’s what music is. Anybody can be a part of it.

The 24-year-old said that he had been singing since he was 13. “I have always had a knack for singing. I haven’t got any training. I do my riyaz at home and also here, with the rest of them. It is great fun,” he said.

