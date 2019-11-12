Home Cities Delhi

Delhi gasps under eye-burning smog as air quality continues to remain 'very poor'

Some locals opined that the government needs to take action and resolve the matter, while others argued that people have to take initiative in a bid to combat the menace.

Published: 12th November 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Children wear mask to protect themselves from pollution as a the air quality dips to ‘very poor’ category, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

DELHI: The national capital seems to continue reeling with pollution as air quality slumps to 'very poor' and 'severe' levels while smog took over, forcing the public to use masks.

"Our eyes are burning, we are having trouble breathing. People are forced to wear masks whenever they go outside. The quality of air is very poor and this is not good for the health of the people," a resident of Lodhi Garden area, Aman told ANI on Tuesday.

"The pollution has increased in the national capital and neighbouring areas. However, pollution is mostly coming from Punjab and Haryana. Something needs to be done, the government has to do something about it," a resident said.

Meanwhile, one Sanjay Bhatt, another local who was on a morning walk, said: "There is smog everywhere. One cannot even see 100 meters. On one hand, the government should take action, but we also have to take initiative. We need to plant more trees and use our vehicles as little as possible."

"There was some respite a few days ago, but pollution has increased again. As far as odd-even goes, vehicles are not the only contributors to air pollution in the city. There are many other factors as well," Bhatt added.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital docked at 376 at 8:30 AM today.

