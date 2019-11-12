Home Cities Delhi

'Delhi university's women students will lose privacy if tallest building comes up'

The students have been joined by professors in a signature campaign against the proposed building.

Published: 12th November 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya (Photo | Akshit Dahiya Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) along with the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched a protest against an under-construction 39-storey building, claimed to be the tallest building in Delhi when completed.

The students allege that once completed, the occupants of the building would have a clear view of the girls' hostels in North Campus, infringing on inmates' privacy. The building is slated to come up at Chhatra Marg, which is the main passage that leads to North Campus from Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station.

"The ABVP demands new hostels at the proposed site instead of the building which will take away the privacy of our girl students living in six nearby hostels," said a senior ABVP member.

Akshit Dahiya, DUSU President, said, "Every member of the DU family, including the students, alumni and faculty should stand united. DUSU will create a large movement to stop this construction as soon as possible."

In the protest against the building, the teachers and students have hit out at the civic body of the area, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which govern buildings and their construction as per Master Plan 2021.

The students said the civic bodies can't allow the building as the land belongs to the Defence Ministry and construction of any building of such a height is not allowed on the defence ministry land.

"The project has been cleared after proper scrutiny and is perfectly as per norms," Varsha Joshi, Commissioner of the North MCD, told IANS.

