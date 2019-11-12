Home Cities Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeks time-bound implementation of Centre’s colony scheme

As part of the scheme, people will get ownership rights for their properties spread across 1,797 illegal colonies, including those on agricultural land.

Published: 12th November 2019 07:27 AM

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal(far right) chairs the meeting.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal(far right) chairs the meeting. (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday directed officials of revenue and urban development departments, including three municipal corporations, to finalise and mobilise adequate resources for time-bound implementation of Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY).

As part of the scheme, people will get ownership rights for their properties spread across 1,797 illegal colonies, including those on agricultural land.

In a review meeting held at Raj Niwas, Delhi’s chief secretary, divisional commissioner, secretary of urban development and commissioners of three municipal corporations and district magistrate (South-West) were present.

“The L-G directed officers to declare the villages concerned as urbanised and also prepare development control norms for incentivising planned redevelopment. They have been asked to finalise control norms to identify vacant land and take measures for its protection as well as carry out digital survey of colonies and delineate boundaries in a time-bound manner,” said an official.

Baijal also emphasised on access to social infrastructure and basic civic amenities for the residents of unauthorised colonies.

“He advised all departments concerned to work in mission -mode for successful implementation of PM-UDAY,” the official said. The Union cabinet, on October 23, cleared the proposal paving the way for conferring property rights to owners. Forty lakh people are likely to benefit from the Centre’s decision. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been made the nodal agency to carry out demarcation of the colonies.

Tarun Kapoor, vice-chairman of DDA, said that soon fresh control norms would soon be prepared.

“The control norms in the master plan decides where a school will be built ora shopping complex will come up? These colonies are already teeming with people. Hence, we’ll need new control norms for development so that new infrastructure may be built in keeping with the demand,” he said.

