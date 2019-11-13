11 Delhi lakes to be developed in riverbed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To beautify the stretch of the Yamuna’s riverbed between GT Road and Signature Bride, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will develop 11 natural lakes, on which the agency will spend Rs 9 crore. Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that the tendering process to start the project had already begun.

“The Centre is really keen on Yamuna cleaning and the project for cleaning its riverbed has been planned. The DDA has taken the initiative. The total cost of the project is Rs 9 crore. The entire stretch between GT Road and Signature Bridge will have 11 natural lakes, which will be developed by the authority. After completion of the process, the work is likely to begin in the next month,” said Tiwari. The area falls in his constituency.

The MP said that with the creation of the lakes, the aesthetics of the area would improve and it would also help to increase the water level. “The quality of water will also improve,” he said. The BJP MP said the riverbed in northeast Delhi had potential for tourism promotion, however, the Delhi government was ignoring the fact.

“The Delhi government is neglecting the area, hence it is creating hurdles frequently. Because of the government’s unwillingness and non-cooperation, the ambitious project of water taxi is also struck. The scheme was planned by the Centre, and because of the Aam Aadmi Party government, the people of the region are deprived of this proposed tourism facility,” Tiwari said.